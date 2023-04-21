Illinois state Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, during debate in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Another attempt to outlaw vehicle kill switches in Illinois failed to get enough support. 

Many subprime auto lenders are using the devices in case a person misses a payment. The lender is able to disable a vehicle remotely until the car payment is made.

House Bill 1527 would do away with the devices. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, said the switches are an invasion of privacy.

“It's a humiliating and terrifying experience in a lot of cases,” Mah said. “You lose control of what you’re able to do.”

But state Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said poor Illinoisans are the ones who will suffer if the bill becomes law. 

“If we get rid of this as an option, the only other option is a repossession of a vehicle, which will be on this individual's credit for years and years,” Davidsmeyer said. 

State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, said the legislation will actually hurt the people that it is designed to help. 

“This program with the kill switches allows for people that normally wouldn't get a car loan to be able to get a car loan because the lender can shut the vehicle off until they make payment without having to go and repossess the vehicle,” Weber. said. 

After Republicans called for a verification vote ensuring lawmakers were in their seats for the vote, the measure failed by a 51 to 49 vote but could be voted on again in the future.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.