(The Center Square) – Another attempt to outlaw vehicle kill switches in Illinois failed to get enough support.
Many subprime auto lenders are using the devices in case a person misses a payment. The lender is able to disable a vehicle remotely until the car payment is made.
House Bill 1527 would do away with the devices. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, said the switches are an invasion of privacy.
“It's a humiliating and terrifying experience in a lot of cases,” Mah said. “You lose control of what you’re able to do.”
But state Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said poor Illinoisans are the ones who will suffer if the bill becomes law.
“If we get rid of this as an option, the only other option is a repossession of a vehicle, which will be on this individual's credit for years and years,” Davidsmeyer said.
State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, said the legislation will actually hurt the people that it is designed to help.
“This program with the kill switches allows for people that normally wouldn't get a car loan to be able to get a car loan because the lender can shut the vehicle off until they make payment without having to go and repossess the vehicle,” Weber. said.
After Republicans called for a verification vote ensuring lawmakers were in their seats for the vote, the measure failed by a 51 to 49 vote but could be voted on again in the future.