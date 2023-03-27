(The Center Square) – New legislation that would further regulate freelance work in Illinois is being criticized as government overreach.
The Freelance Worker Protection Act in House Bill 1122 requires written contracts for workers and several requirements on payment.
“We know that it is an increasingly growing sector of our labor market and we want to make sure that people who are doing freelance work have the same basic protections that other workers do as well,” state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, said.
The legislation would authorize the Illinois Attorney General to get involved if someone is believed to have violated any provisions of the bill.
State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said the measure is an overreach and another example of government interference.
“For some reason, we believe we have to tell everyone in this state how they have to operate in every situation,” Ugaste said. “It's not helpful, it’s going to be harmful, and the only people who might benefit are some lawyers who want to sue because someone is in violation of some type of agreement.”
Guzzardi noted that business groups who opposed the bill eventually removed their opposition.
The construction industry is not covered by the legislation.
The bill passed by a 68-38 vote and is now in the Senate for consideration.