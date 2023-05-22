(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign into law a measure that will require public schools across the state to teach lessons on Midwestern Native American history beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Coming as the latest in a series of history requirements to recently pass in Springfield, the bill establishes that all public elementary and high school social studies courses that cover American history or government must include instruction on “events of the Native American experience and Native American history within the Midwest and this state.”
Given the state’s history and makeup, Democratic state Rep. Maurice West, the bill’s chief sponsor, told the Chicago Tribune that’s just as it should be.
“The Native American history is in our DNA,” he added. “It’s our obligation to truly know our history as a state.”
In 2021, lawmakers advanced a bill stipulating that Asian American history be taught, making Illinois the first state in the country to have such a law on the books. Around that same time, measures requiring that Black history be taught were passed, which followed laws requiring lessons about the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
“Gov. Pritzker believes that history should be taught in a way that conveys the story of our country and state as it actually happened,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said in an email. “Including Native American history in the classroom … ensures students are given the tools to understand and empathize with one another.”
The Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative is slated to consult on the development of the curriculum, and the bill also mandates that the State Education Equity Committee include a member from an organization that works for the betterment of Native Americans, as well as a statewide advocacy group that works on behalf of individuals with disabilities.
With Illinois being one of just 14 states that does not have a federally recognized American Indian reservation, the bill establishes that students in elementary school begin learning about Native American history including Native American contributions to art and politics.
In the case of older students, darker parts of that history, including the “genocide of and discrimination against Native Americans,” are also required to be part of the instruction.