(The Center Square) – Despite the Illinois General Assembly taking no action in extending the Invest in Kids school choice scholarship program, the governor says it still may be approved this year.
The program, which grants tax credits to people who use private dollars to fund scholarships that allow students to attend private schools, is scheduled to sunset Dec. 31, if legislative action isn’t taken.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said lawmakers could approve an extension during a special session or during the fall veto session, but that the tax credit portion of the program needs to be reworked.
“I think we should have tax credits that support education and other things in state government, but we also have the federal government willing to cover about 40% of the cost,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Champaign Wednesday. “Why have we created a program in which we’re paying for 75% of it and not having the rest of the country essentially paying 40%?”
Nearly two-thirds of Illinois voters surveyed support school choice, according to a poll conducted for the Illinois Policy Institute by Echelon Insights. The poll found 62% supported school choice compared to 28% who opposed it.
Critics of the program say that it damages underfunded public schools in Illinois.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, said the families enrolled in the program are now in limbo and need a long-term commitment.
“If you've got a youngster that's starting first grade or second grade, you’re going to want to make different plans than just a 1-year term,” Halbrook said.
Over 9,000 students in Illinois received the Invest in Kids tax credit scholarship during the last school year. Once a child receives a scholarship, the family income cannot exceed 400% of the federal poverty level.