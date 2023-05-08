Gas prices down
Gas prices are retreating in Illinois through they remain much higher than the rest of the country. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is $3.95 compared to $4.04 last Monday. The national average is $3.57.
AAA says oil market volatility and a pre-summer driving season lull regarding demand are two factors that should keep pump prices moving lower for now.
Arson Awareness Week
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is raising awareness about the seriousness of the crime of arson during Arson Awareness Week with a focus on fire-setting issues among youth.
The National Fire Protection Association reports municipal fire departments in the United States responded to an estimated annual average of 52,260 intentionally set structure fires in the five-year period from 2014 to 2018. These fires caused an estimated 400 civilian deaths, and $815 million in direct property damage each year.
Library apologizes after free comic book event
A library in Marion is apologizing after a child was given comic books intended for mature audiences.
On Saturday, the Marion Carnegie Library hosted a free comic book event, where children were given a series of comic books. In a Facebook post, the library admitted each title in each grouping of comics was not checked when the error occurred.
The library stated there was only one mislabeled package but encouraged everyone who attended the event to review the titles they took home.