Child welfare worker charged with theft of state funds
A former manager with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is accused of stealing $1.6 million in taxpayer funds meant for daycare services. Shauntelle Pridgeon was charged with fraud in a federal complaint that was unsealed this week.
Pridgeon worked as a social service community planner for DCFS from 2015 until the scheme was uncovered last summer. She was responsible for approving daycare providers for children placed under the care of DCFS. According to the criminal complaint, Pridgeon spent a majority of the funds at the casino.
Crime concerns cancel carnival
Last weekend’s flash mob incident at a carnival in Tinley Park has prompted the organizers of another carnival to cancel the event.
The pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Evergreen Park said the 46th annual carnival scheduled for mid-June will not be going on as planned this year. Father Jim Hyland said the mayhem in downtown Chicago and at carnivals in Tinley Park and Lombard have raised safety concerns. He said it was a difficult decision since the event was the biggest fundraiser of the year.
Program disposes agrichemicals
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program.
Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites around the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets. Participants are responsible for rinsing containers and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals.