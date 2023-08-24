Heat shutters schools in some parts of state
Schools are closed Thursday in some parts of Illinois as the state endures another day of extreme heat and humidity. Classes have been canceled in Jacksonville, Champaign-Urbana and Quincy as many areas will see triple digit temperatures. Extreme heat warnings are in place in many areas until Friday evening. On Wednesday, O’Hare International Airport recorded a heat index of 114, the highest mark in 24 years.
Demolition planned for shuttered suburban resort
City officials in St. Charles say they are fed up with the shuttered site of the former Pheasant Run Resort and want it torn down. They have issued a 15-day notice of intent to sue for demolition of the property. There was a fire on the property last weekend, the second blaze in the past 15 months. The resort closed the month the pandemic started, and is owned by a company out of Miami Beach, Florida.
Poll finds people don't think Chicago is safe
A new poll on the safety of the 16 largest cities in the country gives Chicago a bad ranking. The Gallup Poll, which asked 1,000 adults whether they consider various cities to be safe to live in or visit, found Chicago near the bottom. According to the survey, just 27% of respondents said they believe Chicago to be safe. Only Detroit ranked lower. The ranking is a large shift in perception compared to a previous poll conducted in 2006. Then, 47% of respondents said they believed Chicago was safe.