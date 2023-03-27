Eastern Illinois University faculty to address potential strike
After a year at the bargaining table, it appears faculty at Eastern Illinois University are headed for a strike.
University Professionals of Illinois at EIU have been working without a contract since September. The union, which represents over 400 professors and other faculty in Charleston, voted earlier this month to authorize a strike.
Faculty, who could strike as early as April 6, plan to address students Tuesday about what lies ahead.
Gas prices continue to rise
Gasoline prices in Illinois continue to climb. According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $3.69, 14 cents higher than a month ago.
The cheapest gas in the state was $3.23 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon, a difference of over $1.50. The national average is $3.43.
Naperville mansion listed for sale
The most expensive home in the Chicago suburbs is now for sale. The Laurel Estate, and three separate parcels of land in Naperville, has a current asking price of $12.7 million. In addition to the land itself, the future buyer will own an over 15,000 square foot mansion with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a four-and-a-half car garage. Zillow lists the mansion’s 2021 property taxes at $90,000.