Illinois congressmen split on debt ceiling
Both Illinois U.S. senators, Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Schaumburg, were in favor of the debt ceiling deal that advanced out of Congress late Thursday.
It was a mixed bag for the House vote the day before. All Illinois Republican congressmen opposed the bill, but Democrats were split. All but three Democrats supported the bill. Reps. Chuy Garcia, D-Chicago, Jan Schakowsky, D-Evanston, and Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, voted no.
Chicago pension working group announced
After just days of being on the job, new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has convened a “working group” of individuals to come up with solutions to the city’s long-held and deeply-rooted pension troubles.
The city’s liabilities are now pegged at $33.7 billion. The firefighters' fund is just 21% funded, the police fund and municipal fund each at about 23.5% funded, and the laborers' at 46%.
Most common crimes in Illinois
The most common crimes Illinois victims endured were theft and assault. Neighborhood Scout compiled data for 2021 and found 51,100 violent crimes in Illinois and 188,000 property crimes for a total of 238,100 crimes.
For violent crime, the data shows nearly 4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, nearly 15 property crimes per 1,000 and nearly 19 overall crimes per 1,000.