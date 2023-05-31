(The Center Square) – Democratic state Sen. Robert Peters is pushing legislation that would ban the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) from demanding criminal background information from applicants seeking certain forms of licensure.
House Bill 2826 seeks to put such legislation in place in cases where the licensing statute stands to have no bearing on the pursuits of the applicant, thereby greatly reducing the number of mitigating factor analysis checks IDFPR would need to carry out.
“Requiring criminal background information when it can’t be used against an applicant for licensure opens the floodgates for those with prior justice system involvement to experience discrimination based on the negative biases associated with a criminal record,” Peters (D-Chicago) told The Chicago Defender. “Individuals with prior justice system involvement should be able to move on with their lives, instead of being defined by past mistakes.”
Currently, IDFPR officials are free to consider so-called mitigating factors and evidence of rehabilitation contained in an applicant’s record after coming to understand that the applicant vying for the license, certificate, or registration was previously convicted of a criminal offense.
“People are more than their past mistakes,” Peters added. “If knowing a person’s criminal history won’t impact their licensing application, then this question only serves as a barrier.”
Cosponsored by Rep. Kimberly du Buclet, HB 2826 passed the Senate earlier this month.