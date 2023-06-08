Salmonella warning
The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising consumers of a Salmonella outbreak connected to ground beef. So far, there are 26 confirmed cases in Illinois.
The health department has yet to identify a source of the ground beef. Dates of the cases ranged from April 25 to May 18. Some of the infected claimed they ate undercooked ground beef.
Taylor Swift stalker arrested
An Indiana man was taken into custody in Chicago on charges of stalking and threatening Taylor Swift.
Mitchell Taebel traveled to Illinois and was arrested before Swift’s performances at Soldier Field last weekend. Taebel allegedly left threatening voice messages for Swift’s father and gained access to her Tennessee condo building. He now faces felony charges of stalking and intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment.
Another bear sighting
There has been another bear sighting in Illinois, but at the other end of the state than last weekend’s bear sighting.
Someone in the northern Illinois community of Gurnee called police after they said they saw a bear, but police said the bear could not be found. A few days ago, a bear was spotted in Randolph County south of Evansville.
Black bears were once common in Illinois but were eliminated in the 1870s.