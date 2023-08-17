(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Illinois continue to rise and have passed the $4 average statewide.
The average gas price in Illinois is higher than the national average of $3.85 a gallon, the highest level since last October and 31 cents higher than just last month. According to AAA, there are now 11 states that are averaging $4 a gallon or higher.
The state with the highest gas prices is California, with an average of $5.18 a gallon. Mississippi had the lowest average price at $3.33.
AAA spokesperson Molly Hart said weather-related issues are partly to blame for the price increases.
“Part of it is the extreme heat we have been experiencing throughout the country which can cause complications for refineries,” Hart said. “We also need to factor in the severe weather we have been seeing across the country.”
Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don’t function as efficiently during extremely hot temperatures.
It may soon get worse. OPEC leader Saudi Arabia is extending its oil production cut for at least another month in a move that threatens to drive gasoline and other energy prices even higher.
Also looming is hurricane season. The Gulf Coast is home to some major U.S. refineries and the region is a key hub for energy exports, including liquefied natural gas. That’s not to mention the massive offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production.
“Hurricanes can certainly play a role in gas prices because they can shut down refineries and it takes a while to get them back up and working,” Hart said.
Illinoisans were hit with a second gas tax hike this year on July 1. The motor fuel tax is now 45.4 cents a gallon. The state's gas tax was just 19 cents a gallon in 2019 before Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly doubled it.
The cheapest gas in Illinois is in Brown County at $3.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is in Cook County at $4.52.