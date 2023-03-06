Suspected in fatal home invasion arrested
Three people were shot dead, including a child, in a suspected home invasion in Bolingbrook. According to police, officers responded to a home Sunday night on a report of a possible home invasion. After police arrived at the scene, they found three adults and one juvenile had been shot. Police said two adults and a child were pronounced dead. A third adult was transported to the hospital. A person has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the shootings.
AG appeals gun ruling to Illinois Supreme Court
A central Illinois judge has entered a ruling against the state’s gun and magazine ban. A judge in Macon County struck down the law, finding that it violates the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution. Attorney General Kwame Raoul has already filed a notice of appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban Jan. 10. The law bans the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic weapons and magazines.
Concession workers walk out
Hundreds of concessions workers at the United Center walked off the job Sunday during the Chicago Bulls game. The brief strike was designed to put pressure on their bosses before this week’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, which begins Wednesday. Union members said their demand for a pension plan is the main sticking point. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.