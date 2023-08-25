(The Center Square) – With more than 100,000 waiting on a national transplant list, the urgency of engaging more minorities is highlighted by National Minority Donor Awareness Month.
During August, Illinois is joining states throughout the nation in using this opportunity to create awareness about organ donation as well as healthy lifestyles in racial and ethnic minority communities. The hope is to reverse the trend that finds minorities dominating the organ transplant list, perhaps by addressing skepticism over the process.
“My life was changed because someone said yes to organ tissue donation, and I was one of the beneficiaries of that gift,” former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Bobby Howard told The Center Square. “I was on dialysis for a little over seven months, and a received a call that there was a match for me.”
Yet Howard understands the waiting list is heavily composed of African Americans, Hispanics and Asians. He estimates 60% of those on the waiting list in Illinois are ethnic and racial minorities, like the national average. African Americans are taking the lead at 36%, followed by Hispanics at 22% and Asians at 6% on the state’s waiting list of about 400.
He notes that this special month is helping to address skepticism that may be curtailing the numbers of minorities who register to donate organs.
“We need to encourage and empower people to make the decision that’s best for them and their families,” Howard said.
Howard promotes awareness as acting chairman of the National Multicultural Action Group and director with LifeLink of Georgia.
“We have a national website – registerme.org – that people can go on and register their decision. So, it’s very easy to donate,” he said. “But the lack of information that’s being disseminated to communities is a big barrier.”
He said the campaign started as one special awareness day but has grown over the last 25-plus years to meet its goal.
“For the past four years, it’s been the whole month of August that this is a celebration, not only to encourage but a celebration of life. We want to highlight those who have received, and we also want to highlight those who are waiting.”
Those interested in donating in Illinois can visit LifeGoesOn.com.