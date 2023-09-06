(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is currently in Illinois surveying damage from the flooding that took place earlier this summer.
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Cook County after torrential rains caused flooding across the region. According to the declaration, Illinoisans will now be eligible to access federal resources in the aftermath of the flooding, which occurred June 29 and July 2.
“West Side residents and other Chicagoans impacted by July’s flooding will now continue to get the assistance and resources needed for recovery,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a social media post.
The storms dumped more than nine inches of rain on some parts of Cook County. The heavy rains flooded thousands of basements across the area, and even prompted engineers to temporarily reverse the flow of the Chicago River to ease burdens on reservoirs to prevent further flooding.
"When it comes to the basement, peoples’ furnaces and things like that have been damaged so FEMA is not about making you 100 percent whole, we want to get you back to your living conditions,” said Larissa Hale, Media Relations Specialist with FEMA.
As of Sept. 1, the agency reports visiting over 16,000 homes. They provided $68 million in individual assistance, including $59 million in housing assistance, and $9 million in other needs assistance.
The agency is providing federal resources despite a warning by the head of FEMA Deanne Criswell who told CNN that the money is running out.
“We do still anticipate that we will have a shortage of funding at our current spending levels by mid-September,” said Criswell.
Residents and business owners who suffered losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA.
The deadline to apply is October 16.