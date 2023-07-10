DISASTER DESIGNATIONS
The United States Department of Agriculture has declared four natural disasters for various parts of Illinois. The events occurred between March 31 and April 5 in Bureau, Clark, Crawford, Fulton, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Sangamon counties. A drought was designated for Randolph County. The designation allows for easier access to emergency loans.
CHICAGO POLICE ARBITRATION
The Chicago police union is preparing to go to court with the city to demand parental leave for the force equivalent to what teachers were granted. Police union President John Catenzara said on a YouTube video the city has had several weeks to grant parental leave to police as the city did for teachers. He said police are not able to bond with their newborn children as other city employees are without the policy.
TOURISM RECORD
As Illinois reports record revenues for tourism, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says now is not the time to lower taxes. In 2022, the hotel industry in Illinois generated $44 billion, $12 billion over the calendar year 2021. According to data provided in a state news release, hotel revenues increased from $226.5 million to $307.7 million. Even with the increased revenue, Pritzker said he will not seek to lower taxes in Illinois.
###