Forever chemicals found in drinking water
Tests have shown that millions of Illinoisans get their drinking water from sources that have been contaminated with forever chemicals. The Chicago Tribune reports the tests showed that some drinking water comes from municipal wells, while others depend on private wells. Experts said that even a tiny amount of certain forever chemicals can cause testicular and kidney cancer, impaired fertility, high cholesterol, liver damage, immune system disorders and birth defects.
Illinois billionaire dies on race track
An Illinois billionaire who had visions over decreasing crime in Chicago died in a race car crash Sunday. According to authorities, James Crown was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado. Crown was reportedly celebrating his 70th birthday at the park. Earlier this month, the civic committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, which was led by Crown, announced a goal of making Chicago the “Safest Big City in America.”
Hundreds towed in Chicago
A pre-parade towing marathon caught hundreds of Chicago drivers off guard Sunday. More than 400 car owners found out their vehicles were impounded by the city. It happened in at least three neighborhoods where a Pride Parade was taking place. Many of the car owners said the city put up no parking signs late and without enough notice.