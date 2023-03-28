(The Center Square) – Saying it is the most uncertain economic period in his lifetime, a former Monmouth College economics professor says the future of the U.S. economy is unclear.
Ken McMillan, at a recent speaking engagement at the Monmouth Rotary Club, said making an accurate forecast this year is extremely difficult. He said the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now the banking industry has clouded the picture for the future of the U.S. economy.
“The result of these calamities is today, nobody, nobody has any real absolute confidence that they know what the hell is going on,” McMillan said.
The Federal Open Market Committee agrees. In its latest monetary policy statement, it said recent banking developments may result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and the extent of those effects is “uncertain.”
What direction the economy is headed depends on who you ask. JPMorgan says the country is probably headed for a recession as economic “engines are about to turn off.”
But Mellody Hobson, co-chief executive of value manager Ariel Investments, believes consumers are relatively resilient and the U.S. economy remains strong. She told Barrons that inflation isn’t growing as fast lately, with wage growth beginning to slow, and the decline in energy costs and supply chains recovering from pandemic disruptions helping.
McMillan said the banking crisis is today's elephant in the room, although most of us are not in danger of losing any funds. It's the individuals and corporations with more than $250,000 in banks that have legitimate concerns.
“Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellin said there's nothing to worry about, that the federal government can make those larger deposits good and that it won't cost the taxpayers money," McMillan said. "Take that with a grain of salt. Yellin was one of the people a year ago saying that inflation wasn't that big a deal.”