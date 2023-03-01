(The Center Square) – The two remaining candidates for mayor of Chicago will not get an endorsement from the governor just yet.
Former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas came in first in Tuesday's primary with nearly 34% of the vote, followed by Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson with 20%.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who came in third place with 16%, is the first incumbent in Chicago to not be reelected in 40 years.
In addition to the results coming in Tuesday, about 100,000 mail-in ballots were outstanding and could take days to count, according to election officials.
During an appearance in Springfield Wednesday, Pritzker said the primary didn’t allow the candidates to express their views on a number of issues so he is not ready to endorse a candidate.
“What is their primary message and it's going to be focused on what are they going to do about education, what are they going to do about healthcare, what are they going to do about public safety, what are they going to do about creating jobs,” said Pritzker.
Vallas ran on a platform of public safety, while Johnson, a former teacher, is a progressive candidate.
Lightfoot in 2019 became the mayor of the third-largest city in the country, and is only the second woman to hold the office.
“It is hard to hold the position like the mayor of Chicago and it was four hard years, no doubt about it, and she put in great public service,” Pritzker said.
Vallas and Johnson will compete in a runoff April 4.