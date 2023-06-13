Grubhub cutting jobs in Chicago
Food delivery service Grubhub announced a round of layoffs including some in Illinois. The company said it is cutting about 400 workers in total, or 15% of its corporate staff.
Grubhub employs 850 at its Chicago headquarters and another 2,000 nationally. Over 100 employees are expected to be laid off in Chicago. CEO Howard Migdal said the tough decisions were necessary to stay competitive.
Hospital closing Friday
A central Illinois hospital is closing its doors for good, due in part to a crippling cyberattack. St. Margaret’s Health, which operates facilities in Peru and Spring Valley, will shut down Friday.
Hospital leadership said a 2021 ransomware attack damaged computer systems, and prevented insurance claims from being filed. Officials cited other factors for the closing, including staffing and supply chain issues.
Man who shot self while sleeping charged
An Illinois man with a revoked FOID card who shot himself while sleeping is facing charges.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded April 10 to a Lake Barrington home after a report of a person who had been shot. Investigators said Mark Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his house, prompting him to grab his .357 Magnum and shoot at what he thought was an intruder, but he shot himself in the leg.
Prosecutors have now charged Dicara with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.