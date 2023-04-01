(The Center Square) – A new report shows that Illinois is a top state for so-called “thermonuclear verdicts.”
Marathon Strategies found that juries in Illinois state and federal courts issued multi-million dollar verdicts against corporations that have totaled $3.3 billion since the Great Recession of 2009.
Several factors are driving the awards up, including Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, said Marathon Strategies CEO Phil Singer. Cook, Madison and St. Clair counties have become a magnet for asbestos and “no-injury” lawsuits. Notably, October 2022 was the first time a biometrics privacy class action lawsuit, Rogers v. BNSF Railway Co., went to trial in the state for violating BIPA, resulting in a $228 million verdict to a class of more than 45,000 truckers.
There is a growing call for Illinois lawmakers to make changes to BIPA, after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that each time someone’s biometric data is collected constitutes a separate violation of BIPA, prompting potentially large fines and civil action. Two bills that would update BIPA remain stuck in the committee.
Singer said local advertisements for legal services in Illinois increased by 13% from 2017-2021, and the number of ads produced increased by 28%.
“There is also a variety of trial tactics that have emerged where plaintiffs’ lawyers will make arguments that are designed to appeal to the emotional part of the brain in order to try to get juries to be more open to larger and more punitive damages,” Singer told The Center Square.
The analysis found that both federal and state courts in Chicago drove a vast majority of the state’s "nuclear verdicts." This includes 14 verdicts in the Cook County Circuit Court that totaled more than $957 million and one case in U.S. District Court for the Northern District that totaled a $734 million verdict.
Cook County ranked fifth in the nation in the 2022-2023 "Judicial Hellholes" report ranking the worst judicial systems in the country.
Nationwide, the median "nuclear verdict" against corporate defendants jumped from $21.5 million in 2020 to $41 million in 2022, a 95% increase.
“This report is in no way shape or form taking sides between plaintiff’s lawyers and defense attorneys,” said Singer. “We’re just pointing out some of the trends in our research we think have led to these large awards.”