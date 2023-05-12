(The Center Square) – Some Illinois lawmakers have introduced a package of bills they say will help working families.
A Republican working group revealed several proposals, which state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said will help working families in Illinois.
"These bills can be broken down to four different categories," Ugaste said. "They include tax reduction, business reform, responsible energy policy and litigation reform. These bills would bring certainty to employers and help provide extra opportunity that workers in Illinois need to make ends meet."
Two bills place limits on litigation against Illinois businesses, while two other measures deal with property taxes and estate taxes. Illinois has among the highest property taxes in the nation.
House Bill 4085 would allow the Illinois Commerce Commission to keep a power plant online if they feel the closure would put the health of the power grid or the affordability of power in jeopardy.
“The legislature and the governor in this state have imposed energy policies that are unrealistic, they’re unaffordable, and they’ve stripped away the job creation advantages of being an energy exporter,” said state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City.
Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act sets a goal of no carbon pollution from electricity generation by 2045. Some energy experts have concerns that Illinois’ transition to clean energy may cause reliability issues.
During a recent Senate Energy Committee hearing, Brian Thiry with Reliability First Corporation said retirements of old power sources are outpacing new power sources coming online.
“As we shrink these margins, it is a reliability risk, so it is something we need to consider,” Thiry said.
All of the bills are currently stuck in committee, but Ugaste remains optimistic the Democratic majority will take notice.
“We’re in a situation now where we’re facing budget constraints, and there’s nothing we’re going to do to tax our way out of this,” Ugaste said.