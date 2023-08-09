(The Center Square) – The price of insulin will soon be capped in Illinois after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation to address higher costs.
House Bill 2189 creates the Access to Affordable Insulin Act, which requires the Illinois Department of Insurance to offer a program that allows participants to purchase insulin at a discounted, post-rebate price.
The bill passed unanimously through the General Assembly in May and was signed into law late last week.
The bill states that an insurer that provides coverage for insulin drugs shall limit the total amount that an insured person is required to pay for a 30-day supply of covered prescription insulin drugs at an amount not to exceed $35.
During the spring session, state Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass, D-Elmhurst, explained the measure.
"This will allow participants to purchase insulin at the state post-rebate price, allowing individuals to pay less for their insulin by utilizing the contract power of the state of Illinois," Ladisch Douglass said.
Most of the questions about the measure revolved around what it could cost taxpayers.
"With regards to this discount program, will there be any cost associated with that to the state," state Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, asked.
Ladisch Douglass said there would be no extra costs for the program.
"The discount price charge participants will allow them to pay only what the state needs to be whole," Ladisch Douglass said. "It costs the state nothing to engage in this program."
The measure goes into effect on July 1, 2025.