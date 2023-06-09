Former judge accused of stealing
A former Cook County judge of the Child Protection Division has been accused of taking nearly $250,000 from a 95-year-old man.
According to documents filed by the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, Patricia Martin was retiring as presiding judge when she started transferring money out of the accounts of the man. The documents said Martin was asked to help manage the man’s financial affairs. Instead, Martin is accused of draining his accounts.
Last July, the man was informed that payments at his senior living facility had not been paid for two months and he was evicted.
Businessman holds $100K giveaway
As the gas and grocery taxes are set to increase in Illinois next month, Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson says he will be holding a free gas and grocery giveaway this weekend.
The more than $100,000 giveaway will take place Saturday at various locations. Wilson says he will give each participant $50 in free gas and a $25 grocery card on a first come, first served basis. Wilson will be holding a news conference Friday to discuss what he calls “the ongoing challenges citizens face from high food and gas prices.”
Welders put fire out
A group of welders working at a bakery facility in Mattoon Thursday are being credited for taking quick action and preventing a fire from getting out of control.
The fire happened at Bimbo’s bakery when the welders ignited roofing material nearby. The welders grabbed their fire extinguishers and prevented the flames from spreading before firefighters arrived.