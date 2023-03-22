(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association, alongside a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, introduced several measures aimed at helping students navigate the workforce.
During a news conference in Springfield Wednesday, the IMA discussed several measures that would allow workplaces to provide child care, job training and investigate liability protections.
IMA Vice President of Workforce and Education Policy Sarah Hartwick said it is vital that Illinois provides young people with proper workforce training.
"We know how important it is to put special emphasis on building partnerships with employers seeking to fill jobs with education institutions, working with students to build skills," Hartwick said. "Especially younger students who are just beginning to explore career pathways."
The group discussed several measures they support.
State Rep. Amy Elik, R-Alton, provided information on House Bill 3308, which would set up childcare services for workers to be paid for by their employers. Elik said her goal is to prepare students for what comes after school.
"I am proud to partner with the Illinois Manufacturers' Association today on these important workforce issues," Elik said. "We must explore ways to build career pathways for students and remove barriers that make it difficult to enter the workforce."
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, introduced House Bill 3307, which would offer a workforce training class as an alternative to the required two years of foreign language classes in schools. Stuart explained that she wants students to know that there are other options for those who choose not to go to college.
"I think it is important to recognize the understanding that there are wonderful careers down all of these pathways," Stuart said. "We want to give students opportunities to explore those."
Another measure discussed was HB3590, which would establish a task force to investigate a way to offer liability insurance to cover public high school students and community college students participating in a career development experience or apprenticeship program.
With an amendment, HB3590 passed out of a House committee Wednesday.
Illinois is still missing nearly 40,000 jobs lost during the pandemic. Separately, Chris Davis of the Illinois chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses explained how many businesses can't find qualified workers.
"Illinois has the second worst unemployment rate in the country, and it is severely impacting small businesses," Davis told The Center Square. "The NFIB Small Business Index indicates that 47% of small businesses are attempting to hire, and of that 47%, 90% are reporting a lack of qualified applicants."