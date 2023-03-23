(The Center Square) – With the runoff election for Chicago mayor less than two weeks away, the candidates are gaining support from different groups.
Recent polling by Fox 32 Chicago shows that as of late March, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas holds a 2% lead over Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. That lead has shrunk from 5% in early March.
The Chicago Tribune reported that during the primaries, the Vallas campaign raised just over $6 million in funding for his campaign, and Johnson raised $4 million.
Johnson has received endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers, the Chicago Teachers Union, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, and United Working Families.
Johnson told FOX 32 that residents do not need to fear his supporters.
"I'm happy to be supported by working families in the city of Chicago. That is a pretty cool thing," Johnson said. "That's AFSCME, that's SEIU. These are childcare workers, they run childcare centers, and some of them make $4 an hour, crossing guards. I don't think you need to be afraid of crossing guards who are supporting my candidacy."
Paul Vallas has had the backing of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police during his campaign and said in an interview with former primary candidate for mayor Ja'Mal Green that he has not been taking donations like Johnson has.
"I also said if you endorse me, I will not take the money [from the FOP]," Vallas said. "They have offered a contribution to my campaign, but I directed them instead to use the money to help the families of those police officers."
Vallas said Johnson has been doing the opposite when dealing with Chicago teachers.
"The Chicago Teachers Union has actually told its employees that they will be taking part of their monthly contributions and using it to help finance Brandon Johnson's campaign," Vallas said.
This week, Vallas picked up another endorsement from former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn.
Quinn said he supports Vallas because of his toughness.
"I support Paul Vallas for mayor. He’s a standup guy who understands that when taking on big corporations, you need some courage and backbone," Quinn said. "We need a mayor of Chicago who's gonna be tough on corporate crime just like street crime. It’s important that we have a mayor who stands up for everyday people, and that’s Paul Vallas."
Former Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey has not backed Vallas but did say in a recently deleted Facebook Live video that was posted on Brandon Johnson's Youtube page that the Cook County commissioner would fail as mayor.
"I’ve said it before, Brandon Johnson has the capability to be as bad if not worse than Lori Lightfoot," Bailey said.
Johnson has also picked up support from notable names within the Democratic party, as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, have both put their support behind Johnson.
Sanders released a statement on Twitter in which he explained why he had backed Johnson.
"[Brandon Johnson] knows the struggles of working families and the need to stand up for strong unions, make the rich pay their fair share, to invest in affordable housing, quality health care, better schools, and good jobs," Sanders said. "That's why I'm proud to endorse him for mayor of Chicago."
Chicago voters will decide between Johnson and Vallas for who will be the city's 57th mayor in the April 4 election.