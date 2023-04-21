Measure would tax Bears tickets
A measure being considered by Illinois lawmakers would increase the price of Chicago Bears tickets at the teams’ proposed Arlington Heights location.
All tickets for games and other events at the proposed development would come with a $3 tax. The money would reportedly be used to help pay off debt the Park District incurred to fund the renovations made to Soldier Field two decades ago.
Former Blackhawks player selling California home
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios is selling his Malibu, California, home for $75 million.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion’s beachfront home features four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a guest cottage. Once sold, Chelios stands to make a big profit on the residence. He bought it in 2003 for just $6 million.
Chelios still owns Chelios Pub and Grill in Aurora.
Chicago among best food and wine cities
Chicago made the top 10 in Food & Wine’s Top 10 U.S. Food Cities.
The magazine’s new Global Tastemakers Awards is a readers choice award celebrating the best culinary destinations in the country. Chicago came in as the sixth best food city. New York City landed the top spot, followed by New Orleans and San Francisco.