Chicago sues Kia, Hyundai over car thefts
The city of Chicago is suing two automakers over what city officials say is a car theft crisis. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said the city has filed a civil lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai over the companies’ failure to include engine immobilizers in several models made between 2011 and 2022. The lawsuit claims the lack of the parts has led to a rise in auto thefts, reckless driving and violent crime. Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the city surged from about 500 in the first half of 2022 to more than 8,000 during the second half of the year after security flaws were exposed on social media.
State reminds taxpayers about back-to-school expense credit
With back-to-school time upon us, the Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that they may be able to claim school expenses for their K-12 students on their 2023 Illinois individual income tax returns. The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of a full-time student under the age of 21, to take a 25% tax credit on qualified education expenses over $250 this year. The total credit may not exceed $750, regardless of the number of qualifying students.
Department of Agriculture grain tour starts next week
Beginning Tuesday, August 29 the Illinois Department of Agriculture will host 31 international buyers from seven different Latin American countries to increase export sales for the Illinois grain industry. In 2022, the Grain Tour returned to in-person for the first time since the pandemic and brought in $65 million in projected sales. The tour will make stops in several cities, including Decatur, Bloomington, Joliet and Chicago.