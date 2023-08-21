Cooling centers to open as temps to rise above 100
With a heat dome moving over much of Illinois for the next couple days, several towns throughout the state are opening cooling centers to help people get through triple-digit heat indices.
Cooling centers are opening in Chicago, Quincy, Decatur and Springfield among other communities. Temperatures will approach 110 degrees in some areas with heat index values reaching 115. Officials said this will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.
An extreme heat warning has been issued for most of the state until Thursday night.
Luxury store robbers sought
Detectives are searching for a group of individuals who robbed a luxury store near the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago.
Chicago police said a crew of six suspects, wearing face coverings and gloves, entered the Prada store Sunday afternoon and began stealing merchandise. The gang then quickly fled the scene. No one in the store was hurt.
Plainfield woman accused of threatening to shoot Trump
Federal agents have arrested an Illinois woman accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron. 41-year-old Tracy Fiorenza of Plainfield was taken into custody Monday on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure. According to an affidavit, she said she would “shoot Donald Trump and Barron Trump straight in the face” in an email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida area. Trump’s main residence is in Palm Beach.