Cashless bail starts in 60 days
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the cash bail elimination provision of the SAFE-T Act is constitutional. Illinois lawmakers passed the controversial SAFE-T Act in early 2020, which included the elimination of cash bail in the state. Supporters argued cash bail unfairly impacts poor people and minorities. Last December, a Kankakee judge agreed with state’s attorneys in 65 Illinois counties who filed a lawsuit arguing that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional. The first-in-the-nation statewide cashless bail provision goes into effect in 60 days.
Investigation update
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday into the investigation of sexual misconduct allegations involving Chicago police officers and migrants. The agency has been investigating allegations that multiple officers at Chicago's 10th District police station had sexual interactions with migrants. One allegation involves a teenager who was living at the police station. The FOP, the union which represents police officers, is questioning the allegations.
Emergency slide fell from plane
United Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating how an emergency evacuation slide fell from a plane and landed in a neighborhood near O’Hare Airport. Ground crew members inspected the plane after it landed when they realized the compartment that usually holds the slide was open and empty. The slide was found on a street. No one on the ground was hurt.