Focus on mail carrier safety
Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is calling for renewed efforts to keep mail carriers safe after a number of them were robbed on their routes, especially in the Chicago area. There has been a recent rise in armed robberies against letter carriers, with hundreds of incidents occurring around the county in the last couple of years. Durbin met with the National Association of Letter Carriers in February to explore ways to improve safety.
Legionnaire's case reported
The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of Legionnaires' Disease at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy. The Agency’s directives governing the home’s clinical and environmental protocols were immediately deployed, including enhanced resident monitoring and testing of all water sources. Currently, officials said it is an isolated case, but the residents in the building will be monitored closely for at least the next two weeks. The confirmed resident experienced very mild symptoms and is recovering well.
Effort to repeal estate tax
Illinois is one of just 12 states that still has a state estate tax, and now there is legislation to eliminate that tax and keep Illinois competitive with the 38 other states in the nation. Senate Bill 140 amends the Illinois Estate and Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax Act to eliminate the state tax for persons dying on or after the effective date of the new law or for transfers made on or after the effective date. State Sen. Jil Tracy, the sponsor of the bill, said Illinois’ unfriendly tax climate is the reason so many large companies are leaving the state.