Election day today
It is election day in Illinois. Voters in Chicago will be choosing a new mayor with Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson vying for the job. Chicago election officials have urged voters to head to the polls early to avoid possible severe weather.
The total number of ballots cast so far has eclipsed the already record-setting pre-Election Day voting that took place in the first round of voting that ended Feb. 28.
Sandwich shop owner charged with tax fraud
The owner of a Plainfield sandwich shop is facing charges for filing a false tax return.
Heyam Malick of Orland Park is the owner and sole employee of Smiley’s Gyros and Beef. Malick faces three counts of filing a false tax return after prosecutors said she underreported her income from the business by more than $725,000 over three years.
The charge of tax fraud carries a possible sentence of up to three years in federal prison on each count.
Some canceling siren tests
Numerous Illinois counties are canceling the testing of their emergency sirens Tuesday with the threat of severe weather in the balance.
Emergency sirens are usually tested on the first Tuesday of the month, but with thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the forecast, counties are calling off the tests. The storms are expected to fire up Tuesday afternoon into the overnight.
The cleanup continues in many parts of Illinois from at least 22 tornadoes that hit the state Friday.