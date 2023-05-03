Death toll rises from I-55 crashes
Another person is being classified as deceased as a result of the massive pileup on Interstate 55 south of Springfield during a dust storm Monday.
That brings the death toll to seven. Police said the remains of what was believed to be one person was actually two. Over 70 vehicles were involved in the incident.
Officials believe nearby tilling on farm fields and high winds led to the conditions. The Illinois Department of Transportation shut down the same stretch of highway again on Tuesday because of similar conditions.
Lincolnshire nursing home under investigation
The Illinois Department of Public Health has opened an investigation after receiving reports that there was no medical staff on duty at a Lincolnshire nursing home.
According to officials, nursing home surveyors arrived at the Warren Barr facility Monday morning immediately after being notified of the lack of a medical staff. When surveyors arrived, they encountered the medical director of the facility, but no nursing or clinical staff was on duty at the time.
Poultry shows return in 2023
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the return of poultry shows for the 2023 fair season.
The influx of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases forced the cancellation of in-person poultry shows at Illinois county fairs and the Illinois State Fair in 2022, with only virtual poultry shows being held.
The Illinois country fair season kicks off on May 30 in Greene County. The Illinois State Fair begins August 10.