(The Center Square) – A bill that seeks to end the nuclear energy moratorium in Illinois has been approved by the Illinois Senate.
Illinois is one of the top states in the nation for nuclear energy. However, there is a moratorium on the construction of any new-generation facilities in the state.
Senate Bill 0076, if passed by the House and approved by the governor, would delete language in state statute that provides that no construction shall commence on any new nuclear power plant to be located within the state.
"For over 35 years, our state has had an archaic and arbitrary ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants," said state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris. "This moratorium has remained in place despite the fact that Illinois has efficiently and safely received carbon-free energy from our state's six nuclear stations for roughly four decades."
Rezin spoke before lawmakers Thursday and said her measure can help Illinois compete with other states.
"The ban needs to be lifted immediately so Illinois can compete with numerous other states for nuclear technology that is currently being developed at Argon National Labs or the University of Illinois," Rezin said.
The state has steared energy policies toward more renewable energy like wind and solar, which Rezin said will not change much even if her legislation is passed.
"This bill, along with the existing nuclear fleet, will save consumers money by easing the market into the needed wind and solar, until wind and solar is built out in Illinois," Rezin said.
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, pushed back on the measure, claiming it would be an expensive move away from the state's clean energy plan.
"Nuclear power is expensive, risky and a diversion from the clean energy economy we are building in Illinois," Lightford said. "Nuclear power is extremely expensive and will require large rate hikes. I know that is not something you would be interested in happening."
The Senate voted 39-13 to pass the measure, which now will be sent to the Illinois House for further action.