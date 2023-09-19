Illinois state Senators in the Judiciary Committee Tuesday will hear from national experts about legislation to regulate how social media companies manage data where children are able access their services, products or features.
Among the panelists are Matthew Bergman, Founding Attorney of Social Media Victims Law Center, Zamann Qureshi, Co-Chair of Deign it for Us, Camille Carlton, Senior Policy & Communications Manager for Center for Humane Technology and Robert Weil, Director of Research, Policy, and Field Services, Educational Issues for American Federation of Teachers.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, has an amendment to Senate Bill 1126 titled the Illinois Age-Appropriate Design Code Act.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.