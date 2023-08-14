(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made his pick for new police superintendent, tapping the current chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism.
If approved by the Chicago City Council, Larry Snelling will serve as leader of the Chicago Police Department. The announcement comes after a months-long search.
Snelling is a Southside Chicago resident and also serves in recruit training for the Chicago Police Academy. He will replace interim superintendent Fred Waller.
Snelling takes the role amid high crime in the city. Chicago police statistics show that carjackings are up 112% from last year, robberies are up 19% from last year, and thefts are up 11%. In addition, total crime is up 83% over the previous two years.
Johnson said Snelling is a respected pick to run the department.
"Today, a new chapter begins in our journey to create a better, stronger and safer Chicago as Chief Larry Snelling has been charged to lead the Chicago Police Department," Johnson said. "Chief Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents and address the complex challenges we all face related to community safety."
Snelling says he will be a leader who will not lie to the public about the happenings in the city.
"Transparency is the key. I will tell you the truth. Sometimes people won't be comfortable, but I can guarantee that it will be the truth," Snelling said. "Moving forward, I think that is the most important thing. The other thing is education. We need to educate not only the media but the public on what our jobs are as police officers."
When asked what his top priority would be when he officially takes the role, Snelling said it would be protecting his men and women that put on the CPD uniform.
"I'll have to tell you this, and it may seem a little backward, but one is officer wellness and training," Snelling said. "Here's why that's important because that's the commodity we are putting into these communities."
In June, the Chicago city council approved a $51 million appropriation for migrant services from opioid and vaping settlement funds. As of recently, a significant amount of migrants have been living in police stations.
"Here's what I'll tell you, the mayor and his team are working diligently to get housing for the migrants," Snelling said. "I don't have a timeline on that right now, but I can guarantee you that as long as those migrants are in our stations, they will be treated with respect and dignity like a human being should be."
Johnson said he and Snelling are on the same page regarding their approach to crime.
"We are committed to collaborating and listening to one another," Johnson said. "There is a level of expertise that Chief Snelling brings to the forefront, and his expertise is valuable, and there are some dynamics within community safety that we have to be thoughtful about as we talk about building a better, stronger, safer Chicago."
Snelling is now subject to city council approval before he can officially assume the position.