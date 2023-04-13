Juul settles with states
Illinois is one of six states to receive millions of dollars in settlement money from e-cigarette and vape manufacturer Juul.
In a settlement announced Wednesday, Juul will pay $462 million for their role in a youth vaping surge across the country. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, between 2016 and 2018, e-cigarette use among high school seniors around the state increased by 45%.
Armored trucks robbed
Three armored trucks were robbed in the Chicago area just hours apart Wednesday. The three incidents occurred in Chicago, Calumet City and Lansing.
In Chicago, two suspects approached a worker unloading a Brink’s armored truck. Police said one of the suspects held the driver at gunpoint while the other removed boxes of money from the vehicle. The two thieves stole about $400,000 and fled in the Brink’s truck before Chicago police intercepted them.
Youth turkey hunt numbers
Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of just over 1,300 birds during the 2023 Illinois youth turkey season that ended April 2. That is compared to 1,258 turkeys last year.
A total of 5,283 youth turkey permits were issued for 2023, compared to 5,032 in 2022. The top three counties for youth turkey harvest this year were Jefferson with 52 birds, Randolph with 48 and Marion with 47 turkeys taken.