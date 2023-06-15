West Nile virus reported in four Illinois counties
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public that along with the start of summer, mosquito season is getting underway in Illinois and that positive batches of West Nile virus have been reported in four counties around the state.
While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year, there were 34 human cases and eight deaths attributed to the disease in the state in 2022.
A total of 10 batches of mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile virus have been reported this year in Cook, LaSalle, Morgan and St. Clair counties.
Unemployment rate down
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.1 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 2,500 in May, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in May. The industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included Government, Financial Activities, and Leisure and Hospitality.
Rivian stock status
Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive will lose its spot on the Nasdaq 100 index next week.
The Normal-based company’s stock has plummeted about 92% since it became publicly traded in November 2021. At the time of Rivian’s introduction into the stock market, the share price soared to almost $180. At the close of Thursday’s trading session, the stock was priced at around $15 a share.
This spring, company officials said they are on track to produce 50,000 vehicles this year, about twice as many as 2022.