School district investigated for misspending
An east central Illinois school district is under investigation for misspending millions of dollars.
WCIA is reporting that the Paris Union School District is being investigated for over $3.2 million in unallowable expenditures and salaries on a school nutrition spending account. Federal law enforcement is involved because some of the money involved federal grants.
The FBI raided Paris Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Larson’s home last week.
Dogs in poor condition
A Roselle woman is facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation revealed 12 dogs were living in deplorable conditions under her care.
Eyrina Bueno was arrested Monday and charged with 18 counts of cruelty to animals for her alleged treatment of the dogs.
A search warrant was executed at Bueno’s residence May 25. Authorities seized 11 bulldogs and an adult Doberman, all of which they said were in inadequate medical condition.
Wealthiest Illinoisans named
Forbes has released its list of the wealthiest people in the United States, and the richest in Illinois is only 36 years old.
Lukas Walton, whose grandfather founded Walmart, is worth an estimated $23 billion. Ken Griffin was the wealthiest person in Illinois but left the state in 2022 for Florida. There are 23 billionaires in Illinois, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Topping the list is Elon Musk, who lives in Texas and is worth nearly $234 billion.