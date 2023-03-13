Man sues restaurant
A Chicago man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain is falsely advertising its boneless wings as real, when in fact they are just chicken nuggets.
According to WGN, the complaint seeks to challenge what it calls “the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings” and the description of the product leads customers to believe their boneless wings are deboned chicken wings made up completely of chicken wing meat.
Two Chicago sites among top for tourism
Two Illinois landmarks made the list of the top tourist destinations in the country. A survey by Family Destinations Guide took the top 50 most visited places in the country and compared how many had given the top score on Tripadvisor.
Millennium Park in Chicago made the top ten, tying for eighth position with Epcot Center at Walt Disney World. Navy Pier in Chicago came in 48th place. Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Grand Canyon received the best scores.
Conservation workers wanted
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state.
Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, such as mowing, landscaping, painting, cleaning, loading and unloading vehicles, cutting firewood and more. The positions are temporary and not to exceed six months.