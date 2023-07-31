Johnson looking for 'mansion tax'
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appears ready to forge ahead in raising the real estate transfer tax on high-end homes to create a fund to fight homelessness.
With the governor and Democratic legislative leaders voicing opposition, Johnson is calling for a binding referendum that allows Chicago voters to decide whether to approve his so-called “mansion tax.”
The increase would more than triple the transfer tax on homes that sold for more than $1 million.
Man accused of setting woman on fire
A man could be in the Chicago area after allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire Sunday in Wisconsin.
Myron Bowie, who police called “armed and dangerous,” allegedly told the victim he would kill her and her entire family. He then set the victim on fire and drove away.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with severe burns and is in critical condition. Bowie has been known to frequent the Chicago area.
Injury at Effingham County Fair
A young girl was injured after an accident at the Effingham County Fair horse races Sunday.
According to fair officials, the girl was throwing something away in the grandstand as one of the horse races began. The starting gate malfunctioned and flew into the stands, hitting the girl. The girl is hospitalized with unknown injuries.
While all the races for the rest of the day were postponed, all other fair events went on as planned.