(The Center Square) – The recovery continues in Illinois communities hit by devastating tornadoes, but more assistance is being sought.
On Friday, four people in Illinois lost their lives at the hands of severe weather that ripped through parts of Boone, Sangamon, Crawford and Marion counties. About 48 others were hospitalized.
On Saturday, Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation.
"Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Boone County, as well as for all storm-impacted counties across the state," Pritzker said in Belvidere on Sunday. "I also have spoken with the federal FEMA director and the Secretary of Homeland Security in Washington in pursuit of additional federal resources."
The emergency declaration allows for state agencies to work with local government officials for any clean-up and other needs. It also allows individuals to qualify for state-run assistance programs.
Pritzker said if not for the people of the community, the injuries and death total could have been even worse.
"The first responders who risked their lives on Friday night to pull people out of the rubble and the wreckage after the EF1 tornado touched down here, lives were saved because of the quick work of the people who live here," Pritzker said.
According to the state's data, Boone County saw high winds up to 90 m.p.h., causing a partial collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, resulting in one fatality, and Crawford County had several structures collapsing, resulting in three more fatalities.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said they are working with these communities to address the damage.
"IEMA is working closely with our local and county public safety partners and emergency managers to assess the widespread damages across the state, including here at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere in Boone County and at Robinson in Crawford County,"Tate-Nadeau said. "We continue to assess other damages in many counties across Illinois."
State Rep. Adam Neimerg, R-Dieterich, offered his prayers to the communities involved.
“My office will continue to provide information as we get it,” Niemerg said. “My prayers go out to the families of those who lost loved ones. The people in Crawford County need our prayers."
Monday afternoon, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Schaumburg, sent a letter to the White House requesting a federal disaster declaration for the five Illinois counties.
“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery is beyond the combined capability of the state and local governments,” the letter said. "As such, he requests Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for these counties to help the residents clean up and rebuild amid this large-scale damage."