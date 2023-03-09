Drug overdose deaths on rise
Drug overdoses have been on the increase in Illinois over the past two years, newly released data shows.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,773 people died of drug overdoses in the state from September 2021 to September 2022. That is compared to about 3,600 the year before.
Nationally, drug overdoses have steadily decreased for the fifth month in a row.
Research: 4% of Illinois residents have a gambling disorder
The Illinois Department of Human Services is recognizing March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Illinois. Throughout the month, the agency will partner with providers across the state to raise awareness around treatment options for those in need.
According to research by Health Resources in Action, 4%, or nearly 400,000, of Illinois residents have a gambling disorder, and another 7%, or 700,000, are at risk of developing a gambling disorder.
New state flag coming?
Illinois might be in store for a new state flag to fly over the Capitol.
A measure would create an Illinois Flag Commission to help develop new designs for a new banner. If lawmakers decide to change the flag’s design, then new recommended designs would be submitted through December 2024.
Illinois has had two state flags, the latter of which was adopted in 1969.