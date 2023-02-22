Genderless bathroom bill advances
Illinois lawmakers have advanced legislation that would allow for certain bathrooms to be genderless.
If signed into law, the bill would allow for any multi-occupancy restroom to be identified as all-gender and designated for use by any person of any gender. After discussion in committee, the measure passed by a 6-4 vote and now awaits further action.
Joliet casino to move
The city of Joliet has signed on for a local casino to relocate.
The Joliet City Council approved plans for the Hollywood Casino to move from downtown to a 15-acre site near Interstate 55 in a new development called Rock Run Crossings.
Restaurants, retail stores and a hotel are also envisioned for the site. The estimated cost of the casino project is $185 million.
Hunters harvest 158K deer
Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 158,010 deer during all of 2022-2023 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 15. The total deer harvest for all seasons is an increase of more than 11,000 deer from the year before.
Hunters took about 45% females and 55% males. Sixteen northern Illinois counties were open to the special CWD season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.