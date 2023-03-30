Severe weather possible Friday
Illinois may experience a round of severe storms Friday. A cluster of fast moving thunderstorms may sweep through the state beginning Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center indicates the severe weather risk for Illinois will reach 4 in many areas on its 5 level scale. Tornadoes are not being ruled out.
The system is not expected to dump much rain because the storms will be moving quickly.
State worker charged with LINK card fraud
A former caseworker with the Illinois Department of Human Services is accused of fraud.
The Illinois Inspector General’s Office reports the IDHS worker used another person’s LINK card, which the state gives to low-income residents to buy food, to make more than $1,000 in purchases. The Inspector General’s Office recommended the caseworker be fired, but she resigned and her name has not been released.
Two injured in small plane crash in Lincoln
Two men are recovering after their small plane crashed near a church in Lincoln Wednesday.
The single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed in the parking lot of Open Arms Christian Fellowship, which was full of worshipers at the time. The men were taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.