Homicide suspect at large
A man accused of shooting his father-in-law to death and wounding his son remains at large. The shooting took place Sunday in the central Illinois community of Kenney.
Police are looking for Jose Munoz, who was last seen driving a 2019 Honda Accord with Illinois license plates. Police believe Munoz might be headed to Mexico.
Chicago's treasurer accused of wrongdoing
The city of Chicago treasurer has been accused of misconduct by two former employees.
According to the Chicago Tribune, a letter written in 2020 by the attorney for two employees that Melissa Conyears-Ervin fired alleged she used government workers to plan her daughter’s birthday party, act as her personal bodyguard and hold events for political allies.
It further alleged that the treasurer tried to force a bank to issue a mortgage tied to the building that houses her husband’s office.
Housing grant application deadline approaches
The Illinois Housing Development Authority has announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund will no longer accept applications after Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
The fund supports qualified homeowners with grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees.
Originally launched in April 2022, the program has provided more than $246 million to help 13,730 Illinois homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic avoid foreclosure.