Pritzker vetoes Ameren bill
A bill giving Ameren Illinois the right of first refusal to build high-voltage power lines has been vetoed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The 18-month right of first refusal would have allowed Ameren to choose whether the utility wants to build the new power lines, thus eliminating the competitive bidding process for such projects. Pritzker said eliminating competition would cause rates to increase in the region.
Food bank sends relief to Maui
Tens of thousands of pounds of food is now headed to Maui courtesy of the Northern Illinois Food Bank as the island recovers from deadly wildfires.
More than 25,000 pounds of food were packed into disaster relief boxes. Each box contains foods with long shelf life, including tuna, peanut butter, granola bars and instant oatmeal.
Aldi has donated more than 22 million pounds of food to the food bank to provide meals when a crisis strikes.
Human trafficking suspects arrested
Eight men from Illinois are under arrest following an undercover operation to combat human trafficking in central Illinois.
Illinois State Police officials said the operation took place last week and focused on identifying people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.