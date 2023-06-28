Gun-ban challenge in federal court
The challenge to Illinois’ gun and magazine ban, and similar bans on local levels, is set for oral arguments Thursday morning in a federal appeals court.
Cases from the Southern District were consolidated with cases from the Northern District. The state argues the banned semi-automatic firearms are dangerous and recent mass shootings require the bans.
Plaintiffs say governments can not violate the Second Amendment by banning commonly owned firearms. A ruling isn’t expected for months.
ACLU sues Chicago police
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department claiming a racially biased pattern on how they enforce traffic laws.
The ACLU said Black drivers are four to seven times more likely to be pulled over by police than whites, and Latino drivers are stopped twice as often. The lawsuit comes less than a decade after CPD reached a settlement with the ACLU in a lawsuit over similarly disproportionate stops of minority pedestrians.
Poor air quality lingers
Wildfire smoke from Canada is lingering around Illinois longer than expected. An Air Quality Alert has been extended for many parts of Illinois through Thursday.
The alert was originally supposed to come to an end at midnight Wednesday. Those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. By Friday, air quality should be back to normal.