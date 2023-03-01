National guard has 'open arms'
The Illinois National Guard says they have “open arms” for the 313, or about 2%, of the state’s service members who were barred from attending drills for not complying with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate now that the mandate has been rescinded.
A spokesman for the guard says only one member was discharged for refusal during the six month period. How many medical and religious exemption requests were filed, accepted or denied wasn’t immediately available.
Winter storm approaching
After above average temperatures for Illinois on Wednesday, a blast of winter will affect parts of the state on Friday.
The National Weather Service reports the system will arrive Thursday night in the form of rain. During the day Friday, the rain will change over to snow for areas west of the Illinois River and north, affecting Chicago. Some areas may receive several inches of wet, heavy snow.
Bread truck catches fire
A bread truck caught fire on Interstate 55 near I-80 Wednesday morning causing a miles-long backup.
Illinois State Police said the truck driver acted quickly and separated the trailer from the truck after he realized the trailer loaded with hamburger buns was on fire.
The driver was not hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.