Four dead in domestic shooting
Four people are dead following an overnight domestic incident inside an unincorporated Crystal Lake house.
According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the home shortly before 4 a.m. for a 9-1–1 call of a household member reportedly shooting their relatives. Inside, they discovered three female family members shot dead and a man, whom deputies identified as the “aggressor,” with serious injuries.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The female 9-1-1 caller suffered serious injuries and was sent to an area hospital.
Free health services at Illinois State Fair
The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide a variety of health and safety services during the 2023 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, including free immunizations, physicals, and dental exams for school-aged children.
Health officials will also give away gun locks as part of its ongoing partnership with the Illinois State Police to promote firearms safety in the state. The immunizations and physicals will be provided in conjunction with Mobile Care Chicago and are available free of charge to school-aged children, regardless of insurance status.
The fair begins Thursday, August 10.
Feral cats to take on rats in Niles
An Illinois community is turning to feral cats to battle rodents.
The city of Niles has announced that it is piloting a feral cat program to help control rats and other pests. A local resident will provide food and shelter for the cats. They will be released for a two-month trial program and if found effective, the program will be expanded throughout the area.